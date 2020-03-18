First coronavirus death confirmed in Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed the first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death in the state Wednesday.

Gov. Hogan says a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition has died.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe," said Gov. Hogan.

On Thursday, the governor will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in Annapolis to provide further updates.

