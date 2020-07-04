Fireworks accident leads to 'severe' head injury for NW DC man

article

Here's another reminder to stay safe during this 4th of July weekend.

D.C. police say around 11 p.m. Friday they found a man with "severe injuries" to his head and an undisclosed extremity after an apparent fireworks accident.

This happened in the 800 block of Jefferson Street Northwest.

A first responder can be heard on the dispatch call saying the victim, a 30-year-old man, had "brain matter showing" at the scene.

The injury happened about two days after a 9-year-old D.C. boy lost a finger to a firework explosion in Southeast.

