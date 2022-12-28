Firefighters save cats from fire in DC

Firefighters brought two cats to safety after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported a fire at a two-story townhome on the 700 block of 31st St. SE on Wednesday. The fire affected the first floor of the two-story building.

Photo via DC Fire and EMS

After the fire was under control, firefighters brought a cat safely into the hands of its owner. A second cat that was hiding from the smoke was located, and also returned to its owner. Both cats were unharmed.

Photo via DC Fire and EMS

No injuries were reported in the fire, but two adults and five children were displaced, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.