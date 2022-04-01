Fire officials investigate Charles County house fire that killed 2 people

Two people are dead after a house fire broke out overnight Thursday in Charles County, according to fire officials.

The fire started just after 10:35 p.m. Thursday night in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf.

Fire officials say after arriving on the scene, they noticed flames coming from an end unit rowhome.

Firefighters entered the house after putting out the flames, and found two people dead inside.

Officials say one of the victims was a woman found inside a bedroom on the second floor of the house. They have not released any details about the second victim.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but say it was not related to the severe weather Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.