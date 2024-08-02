FedEx driver fends off porch pirates in Maryland

A package delivery driver is being hailed as a hero after a dramatic encounter with would-be robbers was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

The FedEx employee, who is from Southeast D.C., was making a daytime delivery in a Maryland neighborhood when the situation took a dangerous turn.

As he prepared to hand off a small package, two thieves emerged, attempting to steal it.

Despite the sudden threat, the driver managed to fend off the robbers and keep the package safe.

The video of the incident was shared on social media platform X Thursday and by midday Friday, it had already amassed over four million views.

The footage shows the driver remaining calm and composed, even continuing his delivery as if nothing unusual had happened.

The driver’s quick actions and professionalism have earned him widespread praise online.

Commenters on X expressed their admiration, with Richie B posting, "That dude fended off two thieves and still gave good customer service dropping off the package." @R-F pointed out, "Do people realize that it’s a federal offense to rob mail packages? You can literally get life for stealing a $25 face cream."

In the video, after the confrontation, the driver apologizes to the startled homeowner, saying, "I'm so sorry about that. It's all good. Happens all the time. I'm sorry. This you?"

He then casually returns to his truck, treating the ordeal as just another part of his day.

A FedEx spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 that the safety of their team members is their top priority and expressed gratitude that the courier was not injured during the incident.

Efforts to contact the driver and the recipient of the package for further details have so far been unsuccessful. If additional information becomes available, we will provide updates.