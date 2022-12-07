Federal officer fatally shoots 1 person at Metro Center

A federal officer opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night fatally striking one person, according to police.

D.C. police said it is responding to assist another agency with the officer-involved shooting at the station.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said they received a call for a shooting on the Red Line platform at the station. A preliminary investigation revealed that one person was shot and the other individual, who turned out to be a federal officer, was injured.

Officials said the victim who was shot has died. The officer was transported to the hospital after suffering injuries during the altercation.

As a result of the police investigation, Metro said there will be delays at the station. There will be single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. Train service was suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place due to the police activity as well. Shuttle buses have been requested.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



