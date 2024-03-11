FCI Dublin warden ousted amidst FBI raid

The old warden was ousted and a new one replaced him on Monday during a surprising FBI raid of the scandal-plagued all-women's prison in Dublin.

Effective immediately, the new interim warden of the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin is now N.T. McKinney, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

No details were provided on McKinney's background.

This represents the fourth new prison administration since Warden Ray Garcia was charged and sentenced with sex crimes last year.

BOP spokeswoman Randilee Giamusso told KTVU that "recent developments have necessitated new executive employees be installed at the institution."

She added that the new team "has been charged with developing a plan for the future of the facility."

She did not say why Warden Arthur Dulgov had been removed.

And she would not comment on the FBI agents seen taking boxes out of the facility.

A source told KTVU as well as the Associated Press that Associate Warden Patrick Deveney and Captain (first name unknown) Ayala, were also removed, but KTVU was unable to independently verify that.

FBI spokeswoman Cameron Polan confirmed to KTVU that the agency "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

Polan said she could not comment further.

It wasn't immediately clear what the focus of the investigation was, though the prison has gained national attention for the sexual assaults and retaliation that have been perpetuated there.

The FBI raid took many observers by surprise.

"My morning has been very, very busy trying to figure out what exactly is happening at FCI Dublin right now," said Kara Janssen, an attorney representing sexual assault survivors suing the prison. "I just have a lot of questions."

Janssen said she wants to know exactly who has been removed, and if in fact the top leaders have been taken away, "who is left to run the facility?"

An incarcerated source told a friend on the outside that the prison was put on lockdown during the raid.

That meant no one was allowed to call or email to communicate, although the woman had been able to make a quick call to relay that information to her friend.

The prison has been under national attention related to an ongoing sexual abuse and retaliation scandal.

Last week, a dozen more women filed sexual abuse and retaliation lawsuits against officers at FCI Dublin, bringing the total to 63. As many as 100 suits are expected, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

Meanwhile, eight officers, including Garcia, the former warden, have been charged with sexual abuse. Seven have been found guilty.

The current administration has testified in court hearings that the "bad apples" have been removed from the prison and the culture has changed for the better at FCI Dublin.

Despite those claims, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is now considering putting a "special master" over the prison to make reforms.

Janssen and her co-counsel have asked the judge for this oversight in order to make reforms.

"I think this all goes to show that whatever criminal allegations may be involved here, whatever prosecutions may result, it's not the answer. This is right where we were a few years ago. And this shows that there's a real need for outside change."

Agents take out boxes from FCI Dublin. March 11, 2024

