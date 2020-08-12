FBI investigating after shots reportedly fired at helicopter near Manassas

The FBI is investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a helicopter in Manassas.

One person in the helicopter was injured, but the agency didn’t specify whether they’d been shot.

They do not believe the injury is life threatening.

Both the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations responded to the Manassas Airport on Monday around noon after receiving the report.

They’re still trying to determine what led up to the incident.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (202) 278-2000.

