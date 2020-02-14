Fauquier County sheriff’s office looking for suspect who killed woman, child

Fauquier County sheriff’s office personnel are looking for a 17-year-old suspect who held them at bay for hours after a woman and a 6-year-old child were reportedly shot to death Friday evening inside a home on Elk Run Road.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspect as Levi Norwood, and said his most distinctive feature is short, purple hair.

They do not know what clothes he is wearing, but said he is 5-foot-9 and weighs 125 pounds.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after man arrived at the home around 6 p.m. and found his wife and the child dead within the home. The suspect fired his gun at the man, injuring him, but he escaped and called 911.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they believed the gunman had barricaded himself within.

Around 10:15 p.m., they were able to breach the home, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call 911, or (540) 347-3300.

The man was taken to a local emergency room for treatment.

A large police presence is concentrated at the scene, and the sheriff's office is asking people to shelter in place.



