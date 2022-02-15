Father-daughter boxing duo knocks out competition in Laurel

A local father-daughter boxing duo is knocking out the competition on a national level!

Thomas "Top Dog" Williams Jr was a world renowned boxer and now he coaches his eight-year-old daughter Eden "Baby Top".

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy visited them Laurel, Maryland to talk with "Baby Top" about her recent success of winning the national Silver Gloves Tournament.