Expand / Collapse search

Father-daughter boxing duo knocks out competition in Laurel

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

LAUREL, Md. - A local father-daughter boxing duo is knocking out the competition on a national level!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Maryland girl wins boxing national championship

A local father-daughter boxing duo is knocking out the competition on a national level!

Thomas "Top Dog" Williams Jr was a world renowned boxer and now he coaches his eight-year-old daughter Eden "Baby Top".

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy visited them Laurel, Maryland to talk with "Baby Top" about her recent success of winning the national Silver Gloves Tournament.

Kevin gets boxing lessons from 8-year-old Silver Gloves champ, Eden 'Baby Top'

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy visited Laurel, Maryland to talk with "Baby Top" about her recent success of winning the national Silver Gloves Tournament.