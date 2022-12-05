Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation

A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria.

Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m.

When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near Pelican Place, they found the victim fatally shot with one wound to his upper body.

Homicide detectives are still looking for people who heard or know something about the incident. The area is still an active crime scene as the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.






