Fatal collision near Twinbrook Center under investigation

Authorities have closed off parts of Veirs Mill Road after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department were sent to the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road, near the Twinbrook Center, just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a collision.

A spokesperson for MCPD said the victim was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

So far, the department has not disclosed what led up to the crash, and whether someone will be charged.

Commuters traveling toward Veirs Mill Road between Atlantic Avenue and Meadow Hall Drive should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.