Fans can return to Nationals, DC United games, pending application approval, mayor says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that fans could be able to return to Washington Nationals and D.C. United home games this summer, pending approval of the teams’ applications for permission to admit fans.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Currently, the Nationals are allowed to play without fans.

According to Bowser, their applications could be approved as soon as today, and would permit 5,000 fans to return to Nationals Park, and "a couple of thousand" to return to Audi Field.

The opportunity arose after D.C. health officials re-examined the city’s COVID-19 metrics.

READ MORE: Nearly 80,000 pre-registered for coronavirus vaccination in DC, mayor says

Advertisement

The mayor also announced that the city would roll back a number of other restrictions. The relaxed guidelines would go into effect one week from today.

Indoor group fitness will be allowed once again, capped at 10 people, and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol until midnight.

READ MORE: Discover some tips for helping your pets when you return to the office

Plus, some live entertainment venues and movie theaters could reopen at reduced capacity.