Family says Rayshard was celebrating daughter's birthday before his death

Rayshard Brooks, the man who was shot and killed by police at a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta Friday, was a father of four, Brooks' family lawyers said.

Brooks was celebrating his daughter’s birthday at an arcade Friday, just hours before he was killed, Attorney L. Chris Stewart. The family told FOX 5's Alex Whittler his daughter's birthday is June 14.

Brooks' is survived by his daughters ranging from the ages of 1 to 8. He also had a 13-year-old stepson.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart said during a press conference Saturday evening, "I don't say we ever want justice. I don't even know what that is. And I've been doing this for 15 years. Is it getting them arrested? Is it getting someone fired? I know that this isn't justice, what is happing society right now."

Unrest continued into Saturday night, prompting the Atlanta Police Department to take action against two police officers in connection with Brooks' death.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, a veteran of more than six years with the force, was terminated. Meanwhile, Officer Devin Brosnan who has been with the department for just under two years was placed on administrative duty.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting death of Brooks', Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces that Police Chief Erika Shields decided to step aside.

Mayor Bottoms said it was Shields' own decision to step down from her role as police chief and that she would remain with the city in an undetermined role.

