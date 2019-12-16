Fairfax County schools employees charged in assault on children with intellectual disabilities

article

Three Fairfax County schools employees are facing charges in connection with an investigation into assaults on students with intellectual disabilities.

Fairfax County police identified the suspects as former Fairfax County employees 48-year-old Cylmeera Gastav of Herndon and 59-year-old Cecilia Benavides of Alexandria, and former Freedom Hill Elementary School Principal 39-year-old Scott Blum of Reston.

Authorities said Gastav and Benavides were indicted on abuse and assault charges while Blum was indicted for failure to report.

A teacher noticed bruising on a student and reported it, but officials said the report was never passed on to the police. In all, detectives said they believed six students were victims of abuse and that all the incidents happened at Freedom Hill Elementary School in Vienna.

Officials said the new principal of Freedom Hill Elementary School reported the alleged abuse as soon as the new principal learned of the allegations.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.