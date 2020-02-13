Fairfax County Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Police in Fairfax County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Estefany Avila Bonilla was last seen Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Deepford Street.

Police say Estefany is 5'4" and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Estefany is endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns, according to police.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact police at 703-691-2131.