Fairfax County Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

article

Police in Fairfax County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Fasi Hullah was last seen Tuesday at around 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Richmond Highway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say he is 4'5" tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and pants.

If you have any information on Fasi's whereabouts, call the FCPD's non-emergency line at 703-691-2131.