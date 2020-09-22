Fairfax County police investigating deadly double shooting

Fairfax County police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Lorton Monday night.

Police found one victim dead and one suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene in the 9800 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton shortly before midnight.

By the time police had secured the scene early Tuesday morning, they were still working to develop a suspect.

Police indicated that they would provide additional details as their investigation proceeds.

