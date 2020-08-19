Fairfax County high school student wins 'Doodle for Google' contest in Virginia

article

A rising junior at a Fairfax County high school has just won the "Doodle for Google" contest in the state of Virginia!

Sarah Naidich, a student at Oakton High School in Vienna, created the doodle entitled "Reservoir."

"Because I'm passionate about art, I love making cards for my relatives and friends. I drew a pipeline feeding water in to a reservoir to display how any act of kindness whether it's towards ourselves, each other, or the world is necessary for the world to thrive and retain its beauty," Sarah shared on Google's website.

Sarah's sister Rachel Naidich tells FOX 5, "students are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for their schools."

National voting for the contest ends this Friday.

The winner of the national contest will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school, according to Rachel.

Click here to cast your vote in the national "Doodle for Google" contest