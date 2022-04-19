Fairfax County 11-year-old girl reported missing from Chantilly area

Authorities in Fairfax County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Monday night in Chantilly.

Alice Greene (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

Police say Alice Greene was reported missing around 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Warner Lane.

Alice is 4-feet-9-inches tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white face mask, blue coat, and pink pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131