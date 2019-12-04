Fairfax Connector workers to strike Thursday

article

If you take the Fairfax Connector to work, this story is for you!

The bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday due to a planned strike.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Starting at 3 a.m., more than 1,000 union members employed by Fairfax Connector contractor, Transdev will go on strike.

The workers are protesting unfair labor practices and bad faith bargaining.

Thursday's strike will affect 91 routes and an estimated 30,000 bus riders and bus-rail commuters across the region.