Fairfax Connector workers to strike Thursday

Fairfax County
BURKE, VA- JANUARY 13: A Fairfax Connector bus rolls into position to take part in the press conference at the Burke Centre VRE Station launching Fairfax Connector service between this station and the Tysons transit bus station at Jones Branch Drive

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - If you take the Fairfax Connector to work, this story is for you!

The bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule Thursday due to a planned strike.

Starting at 3 a.m., more than 1,000 union members employed by Fairfax Connector contractor, Transdev will go on strike.

The workers are protesting unfair labor practices and bad faith bargaining.

Thursday's strike will affect 91 routes and an estimated 30,000 bus riders and bus-rail commuters across the region.