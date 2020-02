article

Fairfax City police are looking for a military man who is wanted for sex crimes involving an underage victim.

They say 26-year-old Christopher Washington may be trying to evade law enforcement – and he has ties to Alabama and New Mexico.

Washington is wanted for aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

He is 6 feet tall, and weighs 155 pounds.

If you see him, call Crime Solvers at (703) 591-8477.