Ex-Prince George's Co. sheriff's deputy to serve 8 years in prison for rape

An ex-Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of raping his child's mother inside her home.

According to court documents, in October 2022, 37-year-old Brandon Burroughs went to the victim's home and raped her in her bedroom after she asked him to leave. At the time, their 1-year-old daughter was in another room.

The incident was captured on a home audio recording, which prosecutors used in court.

During the investigation, the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said Burroughs attempted to intimidate the victim from reporting the assault by playing up his connection to members of the law enforcement community.

When questioned by police about the incident, he responded, "I know why I am here – because she is mad, she is a sidepiece and wants to be with me."

Corporal Burroughs had worked with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office for 10 years before the sexual assault allegations derailed his career. He was suspended without pay and terminated Tuesday after being convicted of a felony.

"As law enforcement officers, we took an oath to uphold the law and to protect the citizens of our county. Any member of our agency engaging in misconduct, whether on or off duty, will be held accountable for their actions," said Sheriff John Carr in a statement. "We remain committed to being transparent and professional in all our dealings, and we remain committed to strengthening the relationship with those we are sworn to serve."

The circuit court judge who presided over the sentencing said that this case was troubling because the rape happened in the victim's home with their young daughter nearby.

"We are pleased with this above guidelines sentence and believe that it was appropriate under the circumstances presented in this case," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "Our office will continue to seek justice for all, without prejudice, and will diligently work to protect our victims."













