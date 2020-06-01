Ex-Minneapolis police chief calls for police union president to 'turn in your badge'

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau and others are calling for Police Union President Lt. Bob Kroll to step down after an email surfaced in which he blamed politicians and local leaders for the riots in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

On Twitter Monday, Harteau shared a screenshot of an email from Kroll to the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. In the email, Kroll called the riots a “terrorist movement” and the escalating unrest is occurring because officers have “lacked support from the top.”

“The politicians are to blame and you have been scapegoats,” Kroll told officers.

Harteau, who resigned in 2017 following the deadly officer-involved shooting of Justine Damond, said Kroll should resign.

“A disgrace to the badge! This is the battle that myself and others have been fighting against. Bob Kroll turn in your badge!” Harteau wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Kroll released the following statement on behalf of the police union in the wake of Floyd's death.

"Now is not the time rush to judgement and immediately condemn our officers.

Advertisement

An in-depth investigation is underway. Our officers are fully cooperating.

We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner’s report.

Officers’ actions and training protocol will be carefully examined after the officers have provided their statements.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis will provide full support to the involved officers.

We ask that the community remain calm and let the investigation be completed in full."

FOX 9 has reached out to Lt. Kroll for a comment.