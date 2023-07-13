Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run crash near National Mall; vehicle description released

Authorities say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle with a Virginia license plate following a deadly hit-and-run crash near the National Mall.

The crash happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. near 17th Street and Constitution Avenue when U.S. Secret Service officers tried to stop a vehicle they say had an expired registration, Officials say the driver initially indicated that they were going to stop, but quickly drove off down 17th Street.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle then ran a red light and struck two pedestrians who were in the crosswalk. A 75-year-old man from Philadelphia was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A 13-year-old girl was also hospitalized with unknown injuries. The two victims were related but have not been identified.

Investigators say they are searching for a blue 2006 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 8718BE.

FOX 5's Homa Bash says Department of Motor Vehicle records show about $720 in unpaid tickets linked to that license plate. The most recent ticket was issued in August of last year for speeding 16 to 20 miles over the limit on H Street. The other tickets were for speeding in 2021 and 2022.