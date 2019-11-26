Driver impaled by debris on Capital Beltway that crashed through vehicle's windshield

A driver was impaled by debris that crashed through their windshield on the Capital Beltway Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. along the outer loop of Interstate 495 near Rt. 355 Rockville Pike.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said the driver of the vehicle was impaled through the chest and needed to be freed from the vehicle.

Several westbound lanes of I-495 were block while emergency crews were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.