What we know so far from the 2022 Midterm Election results

Tuesday night, results poured in from races across the DMV, including Maryland governor, D.C. mayor, and ballot initiatives in Maryland and the District.

Here's what you need to know.

Maryland

Wes Moore won Maryland governor early Tuesday night after polls closed at 7pm. Moore will become the first Black governor in Maryland, andd his running mate Aruna Miller will be the first woman of color to be lieutenant governor in the state.

"We had one mission," said Moore during his victory speech. "Maryland... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win—but if we stand united, we cannot lose."

Maryland voters also passed a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Legality would go into effect on July 1st, 2023.

Democratic candidate Chris Van Hollen has won the election for one of Maryland’s U.S. Senate seats, according to the Associated Press.

Virginia

Abigail Spanberger was declared the winner for the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District, pushing ahead of Republican challenger Yesli Vega by a close margin. A spokesperson for Vega said she would not concede the race, and would continue to look at early and absentee votes.

Democrat Jennifer Wexton won her reelection bid to the U.S. House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District against Republican candidate Hung Cao.

D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser won her reelection for D.C. mayor, making her the second mayor in the District to serve a third term.

The District also passed the hotly debated Initiative 82, which will require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to tipped employees regardless of how much they earn in gratuity.

Other major U.S. races

Florida

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.

Pennsylvania

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will defeat the Republican and former daytime TV host Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News' Decision Desk projects.

Georgia

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star.

Texas

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

Arkansas

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Ohio

"Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report