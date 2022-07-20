Dog mauls man in Silver Spring

One man is in the hospital after a dog bit several people Wednesday in an Aspen Hill neighborhood.

A Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the unit block of Baileys Court after receiving a call regarding a dog biting several people. When police arrived at the area, they found a handful of victims — including one man who was severely mauled by the canine.

Officials transported the man to a local hospital and assessed the others who were bitten.

Animal control was called, and the dog was taken away.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



