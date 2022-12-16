DMV task force convicts 18 men for soliciting sex acts from minors

The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Friday that 18 men from across the East Coast have been convicted on more than 40 felony charges for cyber crimes against children.

Several of the men are from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia and others hail from states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey. All of the arrestees are males ranging in age from 20 to 65.

The task force said that the men were arrested after an eight-month investigation by Virginia State Police for soliciting minors under the age of 15.

"Because of the proactive investigative efforts of ICAC, we have been able to bring these offenders to justice," said Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney. "Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children from some of the worst offenders—those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity. I am grateful that we work with wonderful investigators to continue the mission of keeping children safe online and in the community."

"This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers," said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III. "The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators."

Authorities said additional cases and arrests are still pending.

Arrestees and charges are below:

Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Alfred Friend, 65, of Swanton, Md.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield, Va.

9 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Ilker Alan, 48, of Loudoun, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Jeffery A. Edwards Jr., 46, of Northampton, Penn.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Myles Russell Sr., 51, of Leesburg, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Jared M. Lawrence, 29, of Derry, NH

3 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Cody W. Donelson, 26, of Kingsport, Tenn.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

2 counts distribution of child sex abuse material

Benjamin C. Estes, 36, of Henderson, Tenn.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, of Decatur, Tenn.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

George I. Piet, 35, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Dale W. Lore, 30, of Alloway, NJ

2 counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Zachary R. Magalis, 32, of Woodstock, Va.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, of Woodbridge, Va.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, of Fredericksburg, Va.

1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, of Johnson City, Tenn.

2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age

