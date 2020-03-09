District of Columbia International School closed Monday for 'deep cleaning' amid coronavirus concerns in DC

The District of Columbia International School will be closed Monday.

"DCI will he closed today, 3/9, for a deep cleaning of surfaces," read a tweet on the school's website.

DCI is the second school in the District that has closed amid coronavirus concerns. D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser said over the weekend that School Without Walls High School was linked to a second case of the coronavirus and is staying closed Monday to allow "staff time to communicate with staff and parents and to clean the school."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.