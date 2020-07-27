Delaware State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy

article

Delaware State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has determined that Cristobal Lopez was last seen on Saturday, July 25 on South Front Street in Georgetown, while in the custody of the child’s cousin.

Police say on Sunday, July 26 the cousin discovered that Cristobal had been taken by his mother 26-year-old Angelina Lopez, of Seaford, Delaware. Angelina had made arrangements to stay at her cousin’s house for the evening to visit with her child, State Police said.

Angelina has an active court order indicating that the child is to remain in the custody of the cousin and she is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with Cristobal.

Cristobal is described as a white, Hispanic child, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow T-shirt.

Angelina is described as a white, Hispanic female, 5-feet, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants.

It was discovered that Angelina took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin’s residence, according to investigators. Detectives believe the child may be in imminent danger. There is no vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

