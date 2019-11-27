Deceased fetus found in bathroom of Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Upper Marlboro

article

Authorities are investigating after a deceased fetus was found inside of a women's restroom at a restaurant in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at a Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Lottsford Court in Upper Marlboro.

Officials say the discovery was made by an employee. They are working to identify the mother who may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.