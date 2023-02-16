Decapitated body found in Northeast DC backyard; Man charged with murder

article

A suspect was arrested on Thursday after a decapitated and decomposing human body was discovered weeks ago in a backyard in Northeast D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the remains were discovered on Friday, February 3, in the backyard of a rowhome located in the 1300 block of Kearney Street.

According to a search warrant affidavit, officers at the scene discovered what the believed to be human remains in black plastic trash bag.

Police said the body, which was found partially decomposed, was decapitated. Investigators said the body appeared to have a gunshot wound to the torso.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner, who confirmed that they belong to a person. The medical examiner also ruled that the victim's death was a homicide.

On Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Lavaughn Barnes, of Northeast D.C., in connection with the case. Barnes is charged with first degree murder while armed.

The victim in the case has not been identified, pending notification of their family.

According to records, Barnes lives in a home in the same block where the body was discovered.

Investigators have not revealed if Barnes and the victim knew each other, or what led up to the homicide.

Barnes is expected to be arraigned in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.