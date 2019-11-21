Death investigation sparked in Sterling after woman found on Algonkian Parkway

A death investigation is underway in Sterling after a woman was discovered in a roadway early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in the westbound lanes of Algonkian Parkway near Westmoreland Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the victim because her next of kin has not been notified.

Algonkian Parkway remains closed and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.