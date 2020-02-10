Deadly pedestrian crash causes delays on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Authorities say a pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a crash along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the Cheverly area. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near New York Avenue.

As many as seven vehicles may have been involved. All southbound lanes of the roadway have been closed near the Route 50 split. U.S. Park Police tell FOX 5 that the person killed was a pedestrian.

Drivers should expect delays. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.