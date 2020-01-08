Deadly crash closes lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County

Authorities say a deadly two vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. near Triangle, Virginia.

Authorities say one of the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash. Officials say one person was killed and three others were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.