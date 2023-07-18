Deadly car crash under investigation in Fairfax County

A fiery car crash in Fairfax County left four teenagers injured Tuesday night, and police say one of them has died.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of Burke Center Parkway in Burke.

Police said one car caught fire after the crash and occupants in both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Three of the young passengers, according to officials are in critical condition.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo Credit: Gabriel Santillan

Burke Center Parkway is currently closed while police investigate the incident. Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.