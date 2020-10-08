DC’s School Without Walls community concerned after principal abruptly leaves position

A D.C. school community is searching for answers after a school principal abruptly left his position earlier this week.

Principal Richard Trogisch left as head of School Without Walls in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.

Trogisch’s withdrawal comes as D.C. is preparing to bring back some students for in-person learning.

The reasons for Trogisch’s departure are not immediately clear. A D.C. Public Schools spokesperson released the following statement:

"DCPS cannot comment on personnel matters, but we are thankful to Principal Trogisch for his service to our scholars and the commitment he has shown to the Walls community over the years. We are actively working with the school community to ensure a thoughtful transition and will continue to partner with them to select a new leader who reflects their dedication to students and our shared values of equity, access and fairness. Walls will continue to serve as a model of educational excellence that prepares students for lifelong success."