DC victim pepper-sprayed in suspected hate crime at Valley Brook Tea

D.C. police are investigating what they believe was a hate crime after a suspect entered a tea shop in the Dupont Circle area shouting “Chinese tea.”

According to police, a person working at Valley Brook Tea in the 2100 block of P Street, Northwest asked the person leave, the suspect refused.

The victim reportedly brandished a canister of pepper spray in order to scare the suspect, however the suspect also pulled out a pepper-spray canister and sprayed the victim.

The suspect then ran away, and was last seen walking east on P Street, Northwest.

