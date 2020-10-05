DC Public Schools to offer limited in-person instruction to some students beginning November 9

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee announced a phased reopening plan offering limited in-person instruction to some students by the start of the second term on November 9.

At a press conference on Monday, Ferebee said DCPS will begin to welcome back elementary grades PK through 5 on November 9. The will begin to welcome back secondary from 6 through 12 at the beginning of the third term.

Under the District’s guidance for Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening, schools are allowed to include in-person instruction.

Ferebee stressed that seats will be offered to students but families will always have the option to continue learning at home. When the term starts all in-person operations will be monitored following D.C. Health COVID-19 compliance.

