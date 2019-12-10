DC police searching for missing 71-year-old man

article

Police in the District are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

John Ellis Perry was last seen in the 5000 block of 11th Street in Northeast on Monday at around 9:30 p.m. He was reported missing early Tuesday.

Perry is described as a black male who is 5'10" tall and around 170 pounds. He has short grey hair with a bald spot, a grey mustache and beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a rust shirt with a tan shirt underneath, a long grey sweater and black and grey shoes. Police say he may be wearing a black hat.

If you have any information on Perry's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099.