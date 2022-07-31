DC police search for suspects following officer-involved shooting in Northwest

D.C. Police are continuing their search for people involved in a shootout on Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say they stopped a vehicle fleeing that scene near Fort Slocum park around 4 p.m. when an officer shot and killed a suspect police say had a gun and didn’t listen to police commands.

"When the officer exited his vehicle, he engaged an armed man. Gave a command, those commands were not complied with, and he discharged his weapon one time, striking that individual," said Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

Metropolitan police tweeted a picture of the gun they say the man had. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but Fox 5 has not learned any additional information about his condition.

The shootout on Georgia Avenue happened when gunfire erupted from two dark-colored sedans towards people walking in the street.

The pedestrians returned fire.

Two of the pedestrians were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they received 911 calls for a white sedan also seen driving away from the Georgia Avenue shooting.

"Citizens called in for a vehicle with multiple guns being brandished," Benedict said.

Jeric Duro was near the officer-involved shooting and heard one loud bang.

"The big response from the police is concerning for me. Initially, I thought it was just a normal car crash," Duro said.

Fox 5 has viewer video showing first responders administering first aid to the man shot by police.

Police say there were other people in the car, a witness tells Fox 5 three people ran from the scene.

Fox 5 saw investigators looking near a wooded area in Fort Slocum Park as well as a chopper overhead in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

This marks another shooting in a violent stretch in the District.

Benedict says, since Wednesday, there have been 13 shootings with 21 victims, including 5 fatalities.

Police are still searching for everyone involved in Saturday’s shooting, asking anyone with any information to reach out.