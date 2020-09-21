DC police looking for parents of 1-year-old found wandering Northwest streets

D.C. police are trying to find the parents of a 1-year-old who was found wandering the streets in Northwest Monday afternoon.

Officials say the girl was discovered around 2:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest.

