article

D.C. police are concerned after an 8-year-old disappeared from a location in a Southeast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say Savion McQueen was last seen in the 2900 block of Nelson Street, Southeast.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

McQueen is 4-foot-7, and weighs 80 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he may need medication.

If you can help find the boy, call (202) 727-9099.