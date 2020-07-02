DC police issue fireworks warning after child loses finger in fireworks explosion

article

D.C. police are issuing a warning after a child was injured while setting off fireworks within a home in Southeast on Wednesday.

According to police, the injuries weren’t fatal, but one of 9-year-old lost a finger in the accident.

They say the accident occurred when two children were left home alone.

D.C. police say they’ve already seized more than 6,400 illegal fireworks from people in the city.

They’re asking people to exercise caution and follow safety tips.

