DC police investigate possible abduction after witnesses report threat seen live on Instagram

D.C. police are on the scene of a possible kidnapping and abduction in the Northwest after they say they were alerted to the incident after a live post on social media.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says a friend and sister of a woman, identified by officers as 30-year-old Selita Lee, alerted police after seeing her boyfriend, identified by police as 44-year-old Marquez Antonio Parker, threaten her with a gun live on Instagram.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street.

Alnwick says the concierge at the apartment complex at the scene told officers they witnessed a man forcing a woman into the trunk of a vehicle described as a gold Ford Fusion with D.C. tags GR9973.

Alnwick says police recovered that vehicle in the 3500 block of Ames Street in the Northeast but no occupants were inside.

Police say Lee is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, no socks and has her hair in a short bun. She has a ‘Ninja Turtle’ tattoo on her left arm.

Officers describe Parker as five-feet-eight-inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes.

