DC Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one person dead

One person is dead, and another is hurt, after a police-involved shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6:40 a.m. Saturday along the 800 block of Crittenden Street Northwest.

Police confirm that two people were shot during the incident, but they have not made it clear who the shooting victims were. Police say the shooting left a woman dead.

Investigators are on the scene, and will be releasing further updates.

