DC Police investigate officer-involved shooting that left one person dead

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - One person is dead, and another is hurt, after a police-involved shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6:40 a.m. Saturday along the 800 block of Crittenden Street Northwest.

Metropolitan Police confirm an officer-involved shooting along the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest left one person dead.

Police confirm that two people were shot during the incident, but they have not made it clear who the shooting victims were. Police say the shooting left a woman dead.

Investigators are on the scene, and will be releasing further updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.