DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District.

Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers identified the victim as 36-year-old Joshua Parker. Police say Parker was also known as, Jasmine "Star" Mack and had no fixed address.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is underway.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.