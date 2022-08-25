DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast; 4 officers injured

A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday night in Southeast.

Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE.

During a late-night press conference, police said four officers responding to a shooting on the 3500 block of 6th Street were injured in the crash. The officers and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the crash, a suspect exchanged gunfire on 6th Street with an officer.

Police said when the officer arrived at the scene, they observed the suspect holding a gun. Officers asked the suspect to put the gun down, and the suspect did not comply. The officer fired at the suspect who got into a car and fired back at the officer. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say no victims were found at the scene.

