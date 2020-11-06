DC police asking for public’s help in search for missing 62-year-old

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 62-year-old from Northeast.

Police say Marvin Clark Jr. was last seen in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast on Saturday, Oct. 31.

His disappearance was reported on Nov. 4.

Clark is a Black male with a dark brown complexion. He stands 5-foot-9 and weight 130 pounds. He was described as having brown eyes and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with patches on the shoulders, jeans, and a Kango hat.

They say he has a distinctive mole on his forehead.

If you can help police find Clark, call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.

